Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Price Target to GBX 330

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 320 ($4.19) to GBX 330 ($4.32) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.98) to GBX 350 ($4.58) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.00.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. Legal & General Group has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

