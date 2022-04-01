Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Loop Capital

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinterest from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.54.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $88.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 27,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $952,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 439,985 shares of company stock worth $12,604,557. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 725,001,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinterest by 12.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after buying an additional 3,509,012 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Pinterest by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,468,000 after buying an additional 1,807,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinterest by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after buying an additional 225,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Pinterest by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,703,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,424,000 after buying an additional 1,117,504 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

