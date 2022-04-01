Morgan Stanley Increases Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $215.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.74.

Assurant stock opened at $181.83 on Monday. Assurant has a 1-year low of $139.89 and a 1-year high of $184.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.18.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Assurant’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Assurant by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

