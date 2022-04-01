Analysts Issue Forecasts for Novozymes A/S’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Novozymes A/S in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.01.

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novozymes A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

NVZMY stock opened at $68.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.61. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $57.85 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Novozymes A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

