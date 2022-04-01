Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chico’s FAS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $588.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,340,000 after purchasing an additional 720,297 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241,638 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,778 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 168,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

