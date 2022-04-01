Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

VNDA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 12.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 6,974 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $78,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 7,508 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,015 shares of company stock valued at $334,662 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

