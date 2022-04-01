Financial Comparison: Alkami Technology (ALKT) vs. Its Competitors

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) is one of 397 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Alkami Technology to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alkami Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 2 6 0 2.75 Alkami Technology Competitors 2724 13347 24494 676 2.56

Alkami Technology presently has a consensus target price of $34.71, indicating a potential upside of 142.59%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 37.67%. Given Alkami Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alkami Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alkami Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology $152.16 million -$46.82 million -5.89 Alkami Technology Competitors $1.79 billion $292.26 million 3.83

Alkami Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alkami Technology. Alkami Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alkami Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology -30.77% -19.88% -9.84% Alkami Technology Competitors -115.19% -63.77% -6.31%

Summary

Alkami Technology competitors beat Alkami Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. It offers an end- to- end set of software products, which include Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, Business Banking Solutions, and The Alkami Difference. It serves community, regional, credit unions, and retail and business banking. Alkami Technology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

