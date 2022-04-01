Zacks Investment Research Lowers FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) to Sell

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. FG New America Acquisition has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $95.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

About FG New America Acquisition (Get Rating)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

