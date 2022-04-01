TD Securities Increases Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$230.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$230.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CGJTF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.86.
CGJTF opened at $152.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.23. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of $112.98 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00.
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cargojet (CGJTF)
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.