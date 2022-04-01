Brokers Set Expectations for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.20.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million.

EBMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of EBMT opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $149.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

