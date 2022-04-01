LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.30.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $168.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.14. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 304,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,960,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,995,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,922,000 after purchasing an additional 219,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

