LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LHCG. Credit Suisse Group cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.30.
NASDAQ LHCG opened at $168.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.14. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $223.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.40.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,298,000 after purchasing an additional 304,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after purchasing an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,960,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,995,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,922,000 after purchasing an additional 219,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).
