PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

PolarityTE stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.97. PolarityTE has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

PolarityTE ( NASDAQ:PTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 102.66% and a negative net margin of 265.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PolarityTE will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50,236 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolarityTE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

