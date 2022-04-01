Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Increases By 41.3%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS KRKNF opened at $0.37 on Friday. Kraken Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

About Kraken Robotics (Get Rating)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

