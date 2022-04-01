JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) Short Interest Update

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JATT Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. JATT Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JATT. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $874,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,780,000. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

JATT Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

