BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $704.32

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 704.32 ($9.23) and traded as high as GBX 752 ($9.85). BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 745 ($9.76), with a volume of 578,887 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 704.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 612.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from BlackRock World Mining Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. BlackRock World Mining Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

