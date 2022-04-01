Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.18

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.18 and traded as high as C$10.87. Lundin Gold shares last traded at C$10.45, with a volume of 293,466 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUG shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.31.

In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$163,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$287,882.25. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 80,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$899,104.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 569,600 shares in the company, valued at C$6,361,862.40. Insiders have sold a total of 214,750 shares of company stock worth $2,258,701 over the last quarter.

About Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

