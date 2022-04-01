ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

ALE has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut their target price on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of ALE opened at $66.98 on Wednesday. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.56.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. FMR LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ALLETE by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ALLETE by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in ALLETE by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in ALLETE by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

