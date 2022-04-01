bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “
Separately, AlphaValue raised shares of bioMérieux to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
About bioMérieux (Get Rating)
bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.
