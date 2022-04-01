Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) to “Strong-Buy”

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $60.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Separately, Consumer Edge upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -345.13 and a beta of -0.20. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $39.56.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,151,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,542,000 after acquiring an additional 384,697 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,360,000 after buying an additional 79,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,134,000 after buying an additional 28,287 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,320,000 after buying an additional 30,753 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,285,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,489,000 after buying an additional 165,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.