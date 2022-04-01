Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

CSTL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $44.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $78.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $49.31.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $87,191.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 84,466 shares of company stock worth $3,364,978 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $576,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,226,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 60,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

