Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Mid Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.95.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.26%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About First Mid Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.