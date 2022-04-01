Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advantage Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of ADV opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. Advantage Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.24 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.50.

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $38,797.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,316 shares of company stock worth $824,778 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

