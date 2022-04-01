Aileron Therapeutics’ (ALRN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

ALRN stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $46.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.56.

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRN. KCK LTD. bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,067,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 264,329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 82,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 36.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.