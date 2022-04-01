Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 231.51% and a negative return on equity of 357.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

