Zacks Investment Research Lowers ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) to Sell

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a market cap of $34.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.33.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASLN. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46,639 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.