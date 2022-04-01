Brokers Set Expectations for The Lovesac Company’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lovesac in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. boosted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $54.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $817.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Lovesac by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lovesac by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

