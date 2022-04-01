Stem (STEM) & Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) is one of 56 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Stem to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stem and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million -$101.21 million -1.36 Stem Competitors $661.96 million $22.13 million -5.83

Stem’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Stem. Stem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Stem has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stem’s rivals have a beta of -0.04, indicating that their average stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -79.46% 12.33% 6.02% Stem Competitors -126.23% -3.86% -4.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Stem and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 1 6 0 2.86 Stem Competitors 127 641 976 23 2.51

Stem currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.31%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 60.08%. Given Stem’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Stem beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

