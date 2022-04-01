Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) versus Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Head to Head Survey

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) and Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global and Formula One Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global 15.89% 10.85% 4.08% Formula One Group -8.90% -1.01% -0.42%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paramount Global and Formula One Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Formula One Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Paramount Global presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 23.30%. Formula One Group has a consensus target price of $59.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.75%. Given Formula One Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Formula One Group is more favorable than Paramount Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Paramount Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Formula One Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paramount Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Formula One Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Paramount Global has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Formula One Group has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paramount Global and Formula One Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global $28.59 billion 0.86 $4.54 billion $6.91 5.47 Formula One Group $2.14 billion 6.83 $398.00 million ($0.82) -76.99

Paramount Global has higher revenue and earnings than Formula One Group. Formula One Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paramount Global beats Formula One Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Global (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Formula One Group (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. The Sirius M features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services. Pandora provides music, comedy, and a podcast streaming discovery platform. The Formula 1 segment focuses on the global motorsports business that holds exclusive commercial rights with respect to the World Championship, an annual, motor race-based competition. The Corporate and Other segment relates to the Braves Holdings operations. The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

