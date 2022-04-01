NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $5.75 target price for the company.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

OTCMKTS:NMTC opened at $1.10 on Monday. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies ( OTCMKTS:NMTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 6,490.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $967,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $728,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies (Get Rating)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.