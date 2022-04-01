Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $440.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $355.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $437.59.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $415.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $437.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.12.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.