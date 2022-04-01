BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BTCS opened at $4.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. BTCS has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $52.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. BTCS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 48.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTCS Company Profile (Get Rating)

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

