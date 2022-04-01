Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of CTXS opened at $100.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. Citrix Systems has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $144.47.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,959 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,292 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

About Citrix Systems (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.