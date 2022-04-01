Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BOUYF. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bouygues from €35.00 ($38.46) to €36.00 ($39.56) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bouygues from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($51.65) to €48.00 ($52.75) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.44.

OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.22. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.96.

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. Equities analysts expect that Bouygues will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

