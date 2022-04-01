Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the February 28th total of 777,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $49.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

