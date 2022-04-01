Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.06. Investview shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 3,023,324 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Investview Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INVU)

InvestView, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services to individuals, investors, and financial institutions. It offers financial education, current market research and technology. The company’s services include basic financial educational, expense and debt reduction tools, research, newsletter alerts, and live education rooms that include instruction on the subjects of equities, options, Forex, ETFs, binary options, crowd funding, and the emerging Crypto currency market.

