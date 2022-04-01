Nexters Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEV) Short Interest Up 43.1% in March

Nexters Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,800 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 225,600 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.0 days.

GDEV opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73. Nexters has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexters by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexters in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Nexters by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexters in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexters in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nexters Inc operates as a game development company worldwide. It also offers mobile games. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus.

