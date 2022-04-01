Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.40

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.40 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.21). Sterling Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.22), with a volume of 545,820 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 16.40. The company has a current ratio of 159.29, a quick ratio of 159.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £36.31 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50.
Sterling Energy Company Profile (LON:SEY)
