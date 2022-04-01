Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $164.69

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.69 ($2.16) and traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.20). Learning Technologies Group shares last traded at GBX 162.90 ($2.13), with a volume of 1,304,545 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LTG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 180 ($2.36) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Learning Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 218 ($2.86).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 164.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 179.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

