Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.60

Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) (LON:CNCT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 25.60 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 26.40 ($0.35). Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.60 ($0.34), with a volume of 16,586 shares traded.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41.
Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) Company Profile (LON:CNCT)
See Also
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News Plc (CNCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.