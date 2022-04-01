Nektan (LON:NKTN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Nektan shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 104 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £2.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.85.
About Nektan (LON:NKTN)
Recommended Stories
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Nektan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.