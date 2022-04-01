Barclays Trims Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Target Price to €70.00

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from €76.00 ($83.52) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($87.91) to €75.00 ($82.42) in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

HENKY stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

