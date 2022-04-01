First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Northwest Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. First Northwest Bancorp is based in Port Angeles, Washington. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FNWB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $221.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 million. Research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

