Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Foundation Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FFWM. Stephens began coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23. First Foundation has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at $754,000. Davidson Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter worth about $15,694,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth about $9,476,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,398,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Diane M. Rubin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

