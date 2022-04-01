Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

CDZI opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cadiz had a negative net margin of 5,936.30% and a negative return on equity of 3,458.26%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadiz will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Group Se Heerema bought 2,857,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDZI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cadiz by 130.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cadiz by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cadiz by 278.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. 54.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadiz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.