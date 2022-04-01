Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Northeast Bank Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Northeast Bank in a research note issued on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bank’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.28 million.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northeast Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NBN stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.23. Northeast Bank has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $284.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 15.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank during the third quarter worth $1,762,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Northeast Bank by 92.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank in the third quarter valued at $1,481,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

