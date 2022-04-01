Wedbush Comments on Axos Financial, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will earn $4.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.05. Wedbush also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

AX stock opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.80. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $176.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Axos Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $76,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

