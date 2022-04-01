Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

NYSE QSR opened at $58.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.30%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,713. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 336,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 27,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 386.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.