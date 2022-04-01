Silvergate Capital Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.45.

Shares of SI stock opened at $150.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.26. Silvergate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $80.78 and a fifty-two week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 442.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 1,148.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.