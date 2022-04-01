Barclays Reiterates “€118.00” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Barclays set a €118.00 ($129.67) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($158.24) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($142.86) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Warburg Research set a €143.80 ($158.02) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €141.47 ($155.46).

LEG opened at €103.25 ($113.46) on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($82.60) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($108.24). The company’s 50-day moving average is €112.02 and its 200 day moving average is €120.57.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

