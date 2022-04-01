Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.74 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SFST opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $65.59.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 42.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

